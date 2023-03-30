Kiama High School students were set a challenge, raise over $5000 for the Worlds Greatest Shave and their deputy school principal will shave her hair.
Melissa Anthony didn't expect her students to hit the target so quickly, and now she's steeling herself for the buzz of the shavers after the students smashed the total, raising over $7,000.
The students raised $1,000 in the first day of the fundraiser and from there it has snowballed.
"I thought it was achievable because I'm happy to commit to it for sure, but I wanted to make it a challenge, an achievement for us," Mrs Anthony said.
For Mrs Anthony supporting the the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave fundraiser is a personal pledge.
"It's quite close to my heart, my mom had leukaemia," Mrs Anthony said.
"The money that was raised for that I think a lot of it is used for the wellbeing nurses who helped families who are impacted by leukaemia, so that was quite crucial to us in coping. So, for me it has a very significant meaning."
Year 12 student Josh Hefren, the team captain of the fundraiser, said they had originally planned a goal of $2,500 until Mrs Anthony came forward with her pledge.
"I was a bit gobsmacked at first to be honest, in a good way," Mr Hefren said.
Once Mrs Anthony set the challenge, the incentive was boosted, posters were printed, and the news spread quickly both among and outside of the school community.
School administration officer Jane McCammon said she was inspired by Mrs Anthony's promise and agreed to also have her head shaved.
"When I found out that what Melissa was doing. I thought 'Gee, if she can do it, then I can do it' and I felt a bit nervous," Mrs McCammon said.
"I just thought well if other people can be brave, and when they're sick and face with the cancer diagnosis, and then I can do it and [I am] really inspired by Melissa."
The trio are not alone with a total of 13 Kiama High School students and staff shaving their hair to raise money for blood cancer on Monday, April 3.
School captain Josh Hefren is calling out for the community to get behind the fundraiser over the weekend as the deputy school principal raises the bar hoping they can double the donation to $10,000.
To donate to the fundraiser visit the World's Greatest Shave website: https://secure.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/registrant/TeamFundraisingPage.aspx?teamID=143059&langPref=en-CA
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
