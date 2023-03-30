PROPERTY OF THE WEEK
BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
With breathtaking views of the ocean, Shell Cove marina and the Illawarra escarpment, this luxury three-bedroom apartment is sure to impress.
Amanda Bonnici from Ray White Shellharbour City said, "It is located on the main street of Shellharbour Village with direct access to local cafes, restaurants and the Harbour, it is just metres from the local Olympic pool while the world class marina precinct is only minutes away."
The deluxe apartment features a spacious open-plan layout, plenty of natural light, generous bedrooms, high end inclusions and living spaces that seamlessly flow out to an oversized outdoor courtyard, making entertaining a breeze.
The stunning kitchen will be the hub of the home with sleek cabinetry, island bench and quality appliances, while the bathrooms are designed to create a sanctuary of your own.
The apartment is part of the Areia development that encompasses a collection of 18 luxuriously appointed three, two and one bedroom apartments. It is being built by award winning TQM Design and Construct - a family owned, Australian business that has built their reputation on sound construction and engineering design excellence.
"We anticipate the apartments to be ready around September 2023 subject to weather etc," Amanda said.
"They are an upmarket, high end build with unique floor plans and inclusions. It has a communal pool and gym that looks over Shellharbour Beach and the marina."
Inspired by the beauty of the coastline, these luxury residences make the most of their elevated position.
Areia is set to bring a new definition to luxury coastal living in the South Coast's upcoming Shellharbour precinct.
With its idyllic surrounds and close proximity to the water's edge, popular beaches, the 270-berth world class marina as well as shopping and dining facilities there's no wonder the apartments have already attracted plenty of interest.
"We've seen the majority of interest coming from owner occupiers and retirees moving down from the Sydney area as well as from investors," Amanda said.
Located only an hour and a half (approximately) from Sydney CBD.
Contact Amanda Bonnici at Ray White Shellharbour City for further details, pricing and to view the floor plans.
Building and interior pictures are artist's impressions only.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
