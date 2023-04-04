Getting a shopping centre ready for a special holiday season such as Easter requires an Herculean effort.
And the display at Wollongong Central shopping centre is no exception, where an Easter Garden complete with giant bunnies has been created, much to the delight of shoppers.
The installation was created by Shellharbour marketing, PR and events agency Kao Kreative and is in place until Monday, April 10.
The organisation has uploaded a video on their Facebook account which shows how the installation was created and installed, including the making of a giant green bunny, three large papier mâché bunnies and a garden of oversized flowers.
According to a post on their Facebook page, it took an 'army' to help bring the dream to life.
"Papier mâché is not for the weak ... nor is transporting a bunny that's bigger than the van you have to get it there," the post said.
Kao Kreative director Courtney Beaton said the Easter Garden was one of a number of collaborations they had done recently with Wollongong Central, including the magnificent rainbow installation they created for WorldPride month.
Beaton said the giant bunny at the centre of the installation stands about four metres tall, 3.6 metres long and two metres wide, and is made from piping and chicken wire covered with artificial greenery.
But by far the most challenging - and messy - part of the installation were the three papier mâché bunnies, each standing about three metres high and one metre wide.
"It was as messy as you can probably remember from your childhood and not something I will be in a rush to do again," Ms Beaton said.
"It was all hands on deck, and we ended up enlisting help from everywhere including local school students to help get them finished."
The rest of the garden included paper flowers, some of which were commissioned, while others were 'upcycled'.
The entire project took about two weeks to complete and has formed the centrepiece of Wollongong Central's Easter decorations.
Members of the public are invited to visit the garden and take photos, which they can upload on social media.
The garden is also the backdrop for a collection of school-led creative installations that make up the local primary school Easter bunny decorating competition.
Nine local schools, including Bellambi, Bulli, Coniston, Lindsay Park, Port Kembla, Towradgi, Waniora and Wollongong West public schools, and St Therese Catholic Primary School, West Wollongong, have taken part in the competition.
Their creations are on show in the Easter Garden, which is located outside David Jones on level one from March 27-April 11. The public is invited to vote for their favourite bunny, with the winning school receiving $2000.
The Easter Garden will also be the backdrop for a visit from the Easter Bunny on Easter Saturday from 10am-2pm.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
