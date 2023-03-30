MM Kembla on the verge of being named a 'significantly contaminated site'

Groundwater contamination which has spread beyond the property has the Environment Protection Authority on the verge of declaring MM Kembla a "significantly contaminated site".
The company had been ordered to clean up pollution there last year after its monitoring found evidence of leaking trichloroethene, a petroleum hydrocarbon.
The EPA said contamination had now extended to the western side of Gloucester Boulevard and investigations are continuing.
Declaring the site "significantly contaminated" would mean different legislation governs its management, including public notices about its management.
The pollution is from hydrocarbons, the main component of fuels such as petrol and diesel. MM Kembla, also known as Metal Manufactures Pty Ltd, is a copper tubs manufacturer and has occupied the site since 1916.
EPA operations director Adam Gilligan said the priority was to ensure there wasn't a risk to the community.
"We recently completed testing of water and sand samples and nearby residents should be reassured there is no evidence of risk to their properties or health," he said.
"We'll continue to work closely with Wollongong City Council, NSW Health and MM Kembla to ensure a thorough investigation, ongoing monitoring and remediation of the site."
The EPA said sampling this month on MM Beach found no pollutants in the sand of water.
MM Kembla executive general manager Tony Bova said the company had not found an obvious source of the pollution.
"The investigation into the reported presence of hydrocarbon fuel in groundwater wells continues and MM Kembla is working closely with the EPA so that a decision can be made as to whether the contamination can be considered significant enough to warrant regulation under the Act and any proposed management plan," he said.
"To date we cannot identify any obvious current source of the hydrocarbon fuel found in groundwater."
Metal Manufacturers' ultimate parent company is Blackfriars Corporation, a US-based company registered in Delaware. Blackfriars is run by the Colburn family, one of the USA's richest families.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.