Talatau Amone, Jack De Belin both to return for St George Illawarra Dragons against Dolphins

By Jordan Warren
Updated March 31 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:28am
Talatau Amone and Jack de Belin will make their return to the Dragons side on Saturday against the Dolphins.
Just months after being stood down by the NRL, Talatau Amone has been confirmed as a starter in the halves for the Dragons clash against the Dolphins in Wollongong whilst Jack De Belin is set to return from injury.

