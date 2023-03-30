Just months after being stood down by the NRL, Talatau Amone has been confirmed as a starter in the halves for the Dragons clash against the Dolphins in Wollongong whilst Jack De Belin is set to return from injury.
It is a remarkable turnaround for Amone, who only recently looked set to play no part for the Dragons this season.
Amone was cleared to play in the competition earlier this month following his alleged 'hammer attack' on a roofing contractor in Wollongong.
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin confirmed the changes on Friday morning.
"Junior will come back in. He's had three games in the NSW Cup. He gets his chance tomorrow. The stuff he had to deal with was out of our control and it still is. But he's really looking forward to getting his chance to play," Griffin said.
"Hopefully he does a good job and I'm sure he will."
Meanwhile De Belin will also make his return to the side following his injury layoff.
"We would have liked to have used him last week [against Cronulla] but we've just been really careful with him. He's had a couple of calf issues in pre-season. He will start off the bench tomorrow," Griffin said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.