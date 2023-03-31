In a tradition dating back as long as family camping trips in the April school holidays have a been a thing, rain and severe weather is predicted for the Easter long weekend.
The sun may be beaming across the Illawarra on Friday, but that'll all change from Saturday with a week of rain predicted and damaging winds possible on Easter Saturday and Sunday.
From Saturday, April 1 until Good Friday up to 50 millimetres of rain is possible in coastal areas, the falls will be lighter for inland areas.
"The showers don't look potentially heavy, it's just they they'll be throughout the week," Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout said.
"There will be heavier rainfall offshore and if some of that comes on shore the falls will be heavier."
For people keen to head away for the Easter long weekend, Mr Rout said severe weather and damaging winds are possible.
"Damaging winds from the west will be coming down the escarpment, it could start on Saturday but more likely on the Sunday," he said.
Damaging winds from the west will be coming down the escarpment, it could start on Saturday but more likely on the Sunday.- Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout
During March, much of the Illawarra recorded below average rainfall, however Kiama had a little more.
There was 74.2mm of rain during the month at Bellambi which is well below the long-term median of 126mm. It was also drier in Albion Park with 119.4mm of rain, compared to an average of 152.3.
In Kiama there was 153mm of rain, the long-term median is 142.5mm.
During the month Bellambi broke a weather record on March 6, when the temperature peaked at 38.4 degrees. It was the hottest day on record for the weather station.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.