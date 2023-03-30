Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Griffin confident Dragons will bounce back from 'stinker' as Amone returns

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 31 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talatau Amone (left) will return for the Dragons against the Dolphins on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr
Talatau Amone (left) will return for the Dragons against the Dolphins on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr

Talatau Amone will make an NRL return against the Dolphins in Wollongong on Saturday, with Jayden Sullivan ruled out with a shoulder injury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.