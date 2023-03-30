Griffin confident Dragons will bounce back from 'stinker' as Amone returns

Talatau Amone will make an NRL return against the Dolphins in Wollongong on Saturday, with Jayden Sullivan ruled out with a shoulder injury.
Amone is yet to play this season despite his no-fault stand-down being lifted by the NRL prior to the Dragons season-opener against the Titans in round two.
He continues to face multiple police charges over an alleged hammer attack on a tradie near his Warrawong home in November, but was cleared to play by the NRL when the matter was shifted to local court, drastically reducing the maximum prison term.
The 20-year-old has returned to action via the NSW Cup but the injury to Sullivan, who's worn the No. 6 in his side's opening three games, has cleared the path for his return.
"[Sullivan's] not going to play, Junior will come in," coach Anthony Griffin said.
"[Sullivan's] just hurt his shoulder at training on Wednesday. It's just, it's not a major thing, but it's a little bit too quick for this week."
Amone's return comes much sooner than anticipated when he was initially stood down last month, with Griffin confident he's primed for a strong performance.
"He's really looking forward to playing obviously," Griffin said.
"The stuff he had to deal with was out of our control and, he's still dealing with that, but he's available to play. Hopefully he does the job, I'm sure he will.
"It gives him and opportunity now, which probably a month or two ago he mightn't have thought he was gonna get. At the end of the day he's got a big job to do for us tomorrow.
"It gives him an opportunity [unfortunately] on the expense of Sullivan but [regardless of] the way it's come up, we just need him to play his best game. I've got a lot of confidence in Junior as we have in every player."
The recall will see him reprise his role alongside Ben Hunt having partnered his skipper in the halves last season as the Dragons look tor right the ship following a dismal 40-8 loss to the Sharks last week.
"He's played a lot of foot football with Ben last year, they played the majority of the season together so [cohesion] won't be a problem," Griffin said.
"Initially [his absence] was just the fact that he had the other stuff on his mind and hadn't played any footy. Now he has for three weeks and he's got his opportunity so the actual execution and teamwork of it won't be a problem."
Jack de Belin is also set to return from a calf injury that's kept him out of his side's tough start to the year provided he pulls up OK from Friday's captain's run.
"We would have liked to have used him last week, but we've just been really careful with him," Griffin said.
"He's had a couple of calf issues in the preseason and, we just want to make sure he's 100 per cent. He'll come in somewhere on the bench tomorrow."
"We just had a bad performance, which we weren't happy with," Griffin said.
"Cronulla probably had their best performance of the year and they were too good for us. At some stage in the season you have one or two real stinkers and we had one last week.
"You'll have two or three really good games where you don't know where they came from either. It is what it is, we've conceded 40 points in two weeks so we've got to be better, and we will be better.
"The first thing we've got to do is prove that to ourselves first and the performance comes off the back of that. There's no panic, it's just about getting back to trusting what we can do."
Griffin remains tight-lipped on talk surrounding his future amid reports he has four to six weeks to keep his job.
"As I said last week, that [decision] has got nothing to do with me," he said.
"That type of stuff is for you guys (media) to swirl around, my job's to coach a football team."
Speaking at the announcement that WIN Corp has renewed its naming rights agreement with WIN Stadium and the WEC for a further 13 years on Friday, Dragons chairman Andrew Lancaster said the club won't be making internal discussions public.
"I think it is disappointing when conversations between an employer and an employee are made public," Lancaster said.
"They should be private conversations and people should respect that. Anthony's got a job to do and he's focused on doing that job."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.