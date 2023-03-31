It's Wayne Bennett Cup day.
Well, the other Wayne Bennett Cup, given the Broncos beat the Dolphins in the inaugural Battle of Brisbane last week.
And rugby league's messiah has won six premierships with Brisbane, compared to the lone NRL-era title glory for St George Illawarra in 2010.
But Uncle Wayne lobs in Wollongong, 12 years after leaving for Newcastle, Brisbane again and then Souths, as the mastermind behind the (not Redcliffe) Dolphins stunning start to their first season.
At the age of 73, he does so while the third coach since his time at the Dragons faces a likely exit at the end of the year, even if it is only round five.
It's a neat little story arc, Anthony Griffin was the Broncos under 20 coach when Bennett left for the Dragons and took over from Ivan Henjak in 2011.
The circle of life, but hardly Hakuna Matata for Griffin if the Dragons slip to 1-3 at WIN Stadium (Saturday, 5.30pm).
While Griffin has deflected speculation about his future, NRLW counterpart Jamie Soward was ever-so quick to hit social media this week to boast about his new signings.
On the surface of it, securing nine new players including reigning Dally M Medal winner and Roosters halfback Raecene McGregor is quite the coup, at a time four new clubs are coming into the competition.
And it may well be time for change, after losing one grand final and missing out on making another during the back-to-back NRLW seasons last year.
But questions have to be raised about losing marquee forward Kezie Apps and heart-and-soul representative hooker Keeley Davis.
Why would Davis, who played such a key role in creating, building and recruiting for the Steelers' NSWRL team - which completes the women's pathway in the Illawarra - be so willing to depart the Dragons in the NRLW?
"I worked at the club and I absolutely love my role there, I worked in the community team, I have nothing but love for the club," Davis told Mercury colleague Mitch Jennings, who broke the story about her departure.
"It was really tough [to leave], but I'm looking forward to the new opportunities coming."
Why is Steelers coach Alicia-Kate Hawke, a widely popular figure within the club, also expected to go, as well as other key players like Emma Tonegato and Taliah Fuimaono?
"You win some and lose some in this crazy ride called life. Lucky for me I've won a lot more times lately" Soward posted on Twitter on Thursday. Soward, like Griffin, comes off contract this year.
As with Simba in The Lion King, the Dragons' path to becoming kings - and queens - of the NRL is filled with uncertainty about the future.
