Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den
Comment

Wayne Bennett returns to add to St George Illawarra's Dragons' NRL pain

By Tim Barrow
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Young with Wayne Bennett and Ben Hornby at WIN Entertainment Centre after winning the 2010 NRL premiership. Picture by Ken Robertson
Dean Young with Wayne Bennett and Ben Hornby at WIN Entertainment Centre after winning the 2010 NRL premiership. Picture by Ken Robertson

It's Wayne Bennett Cup day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.