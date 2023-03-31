The possibility of WIN owner Bruce Gordon chipping in some funds to help with an upgrade of the entertainment centre and stadium was not ruled out by corporation CEO Andrew Lancaster.
On Friday, WIN announced an extension to their naming rights over the stadium and entertainment centre through to 2036.
The venues have borne the network's name since 1997.
The entertainment centre in particular has been much-maligned, with now-government MP Paul Scully repeatedly calling for an upgrade.
I think there's a broad understanding that funds need to be invested.- WIN CEO Andrew Lancaster
Mr Lancaster said the agreement to keep the network's name on the venues for another 13 years wasn't an acknowledgement that they were suitable as is.
"I think there's a broad understanding that funds need to be invested, not just in the upkeep of these facilities, but also in what we can do with them in the future and how important they can be for the Illawarra," Mr Lancaster said.
"There is some work being done and the government has funded a business case to look at what a master plan for the precinct looks like. I think that's money well spent."
With the WIN billionaire is investing a lot of money in developing the city block opposite the top end of the mall in WIN Grand, it raised the question of whether Mr Gordon would consider putting some funds towards the entertainment precinct.
When asked, Mr Lancaster appeared not to rule it out.
"At the moment Venues NSW are working through the business case to see what the master plan for the precinct looks like," Mr Lancaster said.
"We'll have a look at what that looks like afterwards."
Last year the state government allocated $3.5 million for a master plan and business case for the entertainment precinct.
Marc Swan, Venues NSW manager of the two facilities, would not be drawn on whether having a vocal proponent of an upgrade in Mr Scully now forming part of government would see the project move faster.
"I think for a number of years there has been growing community support for us to be able to look at these facilities," Mr Swan said.
"We're pleased to be able to formally go through that master plan and business case process so that we can then complete that with with good stakeholder engagement and community input to then inform the government of what's needed here."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
