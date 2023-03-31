Illawarra Mercury
Will billionaire Bruce Gordon help fund WIN Entertainment Centre upgrade?

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 31 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:30pm
Keeley Brown (Dragons), Wani Swaka Lo Buluk (Hawks) WIN CEO Andrew Lancaster, Amy Duggan and Marc Swan (Venues NSW), Ryan Couchman (Dragons) and Alex Masciovecchio (Wolves) at WIN Stadium. Picture by Robert Peet
The possibility of WIN owner Bruce Gordon chipping in some funds to help with an upgrade of the entertainment centre and stadium was not ruled out by corporation CEO Andrew Lancaster.

