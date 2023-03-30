The food trends that flood our feeds on TikTok and Instagram are nothing new, a Helensburgh food historian is here to remind us - the Women's Weekly magazines were Australia's original pop-culture influencers.
Dr Lauren Samuelsson, an honorary fellow at the University of Wollongong, has been researching how the Australian Women's Weekly magazine has shaped our nation's food culture.
When recipes appeared in the pages of the iconic monthly magazine in the 1960s and '70s, their popularity lasted years, compared to the quick turnover of today's food fads on social media.
"Now [food trends] might be a couple of weeks, like feta pasta for example, like that was over in the blink of an eye but everyone made it."
Dr Samuelsson said trendy foods often reflect the time we are living in, such as the sourdough craze - a comforting activity we turned to during the pandemic.
"Food is really representative of our identity in many, many ways," she said.
When significant events occur, Dr Samuelsson said it has a collective impact on the recipes we make at home.
"In wartime for example, obviously [there are] restrictions on food. It's going to cause people's taste to change, people's diets to change, but some of it is just purely fashion."
"During the 1950s sort of worldwide, but definitely in Australia, there was a real interest in Hawaii and like Polynesian cultures ... so we saw Tiki bars popping up and tropical Hawaiian parties became the thing and everything had pineapple on it or coconut."
In the '60s, Australians loved French cuisine, such as boeuf (beef) Bourguignon and coq au vin, a chicken stew braised in red wine, inspired by the American cooking identity Julia Child.
When cookbooks became popular in the 1970s, cheesecakes made a regular appearance and their popularity soared.
The food historian said the dessert trend showed that Australians were looking towards European styles of cooking more than British ones.
"[It] sort of fit in with the way that people's lives were going too, so not only were cheesecakes sort of fancy, but they also fit in with the fact that people were working longer," she said.
"You could make one and throw it in the fridge, and you didn't have to serve it straight away, that sort of made them become really popular. Also the sky is the limit with flavours, right?"
The famous children's birthday cake cookbook by the Australian Women's Weekly was created in the 1980s and still has a place in many of our hearts and homes.
"That was published in 1980 and I think that it's really reflective of what was going on at that point in time," she said.
"We were starting to get into changing parenting styles as well, and we get this sort of mother guilt, which is attached to women working outside the home and one way that they could prove that they were still a good parent was by making these amazing birthday cakes, and then putting them on show in front of the big group of people."
As we head into the 1990s, Australians started to cook more multicultural food, a lot of which was "pushed by restaurant food, and people getting more interested in eating out".
When Thai food became popular in Australia, with green curry a key favourite, it reflected a change in habits as people took on the health advice to reduce their red meat intake, Dr Samuelsson's research has found.
"Thai foods uses a lot more chicken, a lot more seafood. Whereas, Australians had ordinarily been eating a lot more red [meat] and so by the 1990s chicken was becoming the meat of choice for like everyday mealtime eating and it was because it was cheap and healthy."
The noughties saw the rise of food blogs and celebrity chef culture, with household names such as Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson. MasterChef Australia made its debut in 2009.
"Cooking at home became more popular around the GFC [Global Financial Crisis] as well. People were making a lot of risottos and trying out more Mexican and Latin American foods like guacamole and ceviche."
Do you remember the decade of bacon? According to Dr Samuelsson, 2010s was the decade where many opted to add some "pork on your fork" to improve a dish.
Ironically, it was also the decade the kale trend took hold.
Children's birthdays in the 2010s were filled with unicorns and rainbows, inspired by Instagram-worthy food where more was better.
"Really over-the-top food like the milkshakes that had the donuts and things all piled on top of them. That's really a response to Instagram because we don't know what it tastes like, but man it looks really good. It's like food is art," she said.
In today's age of TikTok and COVID, Dr Samuelsson has noticed a major shift from social media showiness to relatable home-cooked meals.
"The shift in food influencers to being 'this is what I'm cooking at home', whereas, maybe before there was a lot of 'I'm going out to eat'," she said.
"We have seen a shift, I think people are starting to cook more at home purely because of pressures.
"Well, the pandemic we couldn't really do much else, and now it's really expensive to live and cooking at home is cheaper."
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
