Wollongong Lord Mayor pushes for support of First Nations Voice

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
April 1 2023 - 9:12am
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery is hoping councillors will back his motion calling on them to support the First Nations Voice to parliament. Picture by Anna Warr
Wollongong city councillors will hear a call to back a First Nations Voice to Parliament at Monday night's council meeting.

