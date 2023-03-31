Wollongong Lord Mayor pushes for support of First Nations Voice

Wollongong city councillors will hear a call to back a First Nations Voice to Parliament at Monday night's council meeting.
Late last month, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the referendum question to include the Voice in the constitution.
The question is now before the federal parliament, with a view to the referendum being held between October and December this year.
The referendum question reads "A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
At Monday's council meeting Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has tabled a motion calling on councillors to "support the constitutional amendment and referendum question to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice".
I see it as a moral exercise.- Wollongong Lord Mayor on a call for the city to support the Voice referendum
His motion also looks for council to "listen respectfully to the views and needs of the local Aboriginal community".
Cr Bradbery said he saw the motion as a "logical extension" of council's decision in June last year to support the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
At that meeting councillors voted unanimously to draft a response to the Uluru statement.
While some in parliament have turned the Voice into a political football, Cr Bradbery saw it as more important than that.
"I see it as a moral exercise, along with in the constitution giving both and recognition to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as Australian citizens which went back to the referendum in '67," Cr Bradbery said.
"It's a logical extension of that recognition but it's also, from my perspective, the wording is so broad that it creates opportunities for any government to engage and should engage with the Aboriginal community in terms of allowing them to voice their opinions and concerns and ideas regarding any legislation.
"It's more of a positive move to recognise the rights of the First People but also to respect their perspective."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
