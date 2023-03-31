Wollongong council moves to find workers for the future

Upcoming major works like the blast furnace reline have highlighted the need for Wollongong to take action on the regional skills shortage, according to councillor Tania Brown.
The Wollongong city councillor has tabled a motion for Monday night's council meeting to push for a round table with key players to deal with the expected increase in skills demand.
In the motion Cr Brown stated that forecasts showed that by 2031 demand will have increased by at least 4000 skilled workers, up to as many as 7000.
The proposed round table would include federal and state MPs, government agencies, the University of Wollongong, TAFE NSW and industry and community leaders "to investigate how we can attract and recruit the workers needed for the pipeline of projects expected to occur in the region".
Cr Brown said her motion arose from conversations she had with the careers section at the University of Wollongong about the employability of graduates and the need to develop a skills base to tackle the wide range of upcoming projects.
"When you look at the pipeline of projects that are coming, there's Tallawarra B, the BlueScope blast furnace reline, all the hydrogen projects that are happening at the Port - even the Wollongong Private Hospital," Cr Brown said.
"So there are a lot of projects coming and clearly Wollongong as the capital of the region, I think plays a leadership role in that."
It's us being proactive as a region to say 'this issue's coming, what are we going to do about it?- Cr Tania Brown on the regional skills shortage
Cr Brown said the round table would deal with a range of issues, including where the influx of skilled workers would be housed.
With RDA Illawarra already carrying out work on the type of skilled workers the region will need in the future, Cr Brown said it was important the various groups were speaking with a united voice.
"I just thought [we need] clarity across what everyone's doing and getting that regional voice in sync to start saying the new Labor government this is what we need as a priority," Cr Brown said.
"It is back to getting everyone on the same song sheet and us being proactive as a region to say 'this issue's coming, what are we going to do about it? How then do we get those workers to come to our region?'."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
