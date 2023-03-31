'We didn't arrest him': Griffin unfazed by Suli comments

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin says he hasn't felt the need to address any discontent with centre Moses Suli, despite the 24-year-old's stunning admission that he "didn't want to come" to the club.
Now in his second season in Wollongong, Suli was asked about former Manly teammate and management stablemate Viliami Fifta's arrival at the club on Tuesday and admitted both were reluctant to leave the northern becahes.
Suli, who's in the process of buying a house in Wollongong, later moved to clarify that his comments referred to fear of moving out of his comfort zone and not any disrespect to the Dragons.
It made for another headline the club didn't need, but Griffin wasn't fazed by the comments, suggesting Suli had been "taken out of context" in subsequent reports.
"It's not a worry," Griffin said. "We didn't arrest him. I wouldn't force them to come in, they're grown men who make decisions.
"I didn't hear the comment but no one's forced him to come here. My dealings with them have been nothing but positive about why they want to come here.
"From the time I've known [Suli], he's a lovely bloke and I don't think he's someone that would do something he didn't want to do.
"I've never seen anything but a smile on his face and he's played his best football for a long time here last year before he got injured.
"I don't know how that sort of the context went in the media, but it's a free world. They want to come here, they're here."
Fifita will play NSW Cup on Saturday, before looking to force his way into Griffin's top-grade 17 in coming weeks.
"He's going to play NSW Cup and we'll start from there... if he wants to play," Griffin joked.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.