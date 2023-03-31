Illawarra Mercury
'We didn't arrest him': Griffin unfazed by Suli comments

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 31 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:12pm
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is confident Moses Suli is happy at the club. Picture by Anna Warr
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin is confident Moses Suli is happy at the club. Picture by Anna Warr

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin says he hasn't felt the need to address any discontent with centre Moses Suli, despite the 24-year-old's stunning admission that he "didn't want to come" to the club.

