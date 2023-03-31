An elderly woman has died following a head-on collision in the NSW South Coast.
About 12.15pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to the Princes Highway at Narooma, after a Volkswagen Jetta, travelling southbound, and a Toyota HiAce van, travelling northbound, collided.
The VW driver, an 81-year-old woman, was freed by emergency services after being trapped for a short time.
She was treated by paramedics, however, died at the scene.
The Toyota driver, a 42-year-old man, was airlifted to Canberra Hospital suffering leg fractures.
A crime scene was established and police have commenced an investigation into the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Officers have urged anyone with information to Crime Stoppers on1800 333 000.
