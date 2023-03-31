Wollongong's rich creative arts history is being celebrated in a new installation being erected in Globe Lane.
The new lighting and seating being finalised in the inner city laneway, was inspired by the the Globe Club and Theatre which once stood in the street.
A yellow and grey coloured metal light now stands tall in the lane, it features multiple circles with 'Globe Lane' in large cut-out lettering on a yellow disc. It's accompanied by smaller lettering repeating the same words and letters.
Underneath will be large seating areas so that people can stop and take in their surroundings.
The permanent installation was designed by Sydney company Office Feuerman.
"The globe-like elements pay homage to the laneway's name which was adapted from the popular Globe Club and Theatre, an open-air theatre modelled after Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, which once stood in the laneway's entrance," a Wollongong City Council spokesman said.
The installation is part of council's Creative Wayfinding program.
"The program aims to create a more engaging, dynamic and connected CBD that invites people to explore its unique offerings," the spokesman said.
"The colourful and welcoming installation will contribute to the vibrancy and visibility of Globe Lane while the illuminated signage will provide additional lighting at night.
"The community seating can each seat 12 people."
The installation is scheduled for completion this week, weather permitting.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
