A man whose drug taking has caused a "tornado" of criminal activity has been given away by his blue crocs for his latest offence.
Matthew Nees was seen on CCTV wearing the distinguishable footwear and a blue sequins backpack as he limped his way towards Regent Theatre on Keira Street with a male co-accused in the early hours of December 21 last year.
The 39-year-old Wollongong man was captured walking along Market Street into an alleyway at the rear entrance to the theatre empty handed, according to tendered court documents.
Nees and his co-accused were seen on footage leaving carrying a large box filled with items about four hours after breaking into the theatre before driving off in a Holden Commodore.
Police were notified of the incident that morning and contacted the victim who was storing his belongings inside the theatre at the time.
The victim identified a window on the top level of the second stairwell had been smashed.
He noticed a Makita brand power drill and charger, Makita radio, clothing, a set of keys, and miscellaneous items from 20 boxes to the value of $600 had been taken.
Three weeks later, police were speaking with Nees about unrelated matters, and due to his "noticeable limp" and him mentioning he owned blue crocs, they grew suspicious he was the Regent Theatre thief.
Officers conducted a search of his Church Street unit and uncovered the blue crocs, sequins bag, and some of the clothing and keys from inside the theatre.
Nees was arrested at the scene and pleaded guilty to aggravated break and enter of a dwelling in company at Wollongong Local Court earlier this week.
Defence lawyer Matthew Kwan said Nees' drug taking and mental health diagnoses caused a "tornado of criminal activity" in recent years.
Magistrate Claire Girotto agreed there was a high need for Nees to engage with drug rehabilitation.
"Breaking into people's houses is serious ... but there are very strong mitigation circumstances," Magistrate Girotto said.
"You have got to get off the drugs, sir."
Nees was sentenced to 16 months behind bars with a non-parole period of six months, making him eligible for release in July.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
