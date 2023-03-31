Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Steelers charge doubly cool for Walsh clan

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twins Mia-Rose and James Walsh are eyeing premiership glory with the Steelers. Picture by Adam McLean
Twins Mia-Rose and James Walsh are eyeing premiership glory with the Steelers. Picture by Adam McLean

It's had the Morris twins, Mat and Max Feagai, while the Couchman duo Ryan and Toby are making their mark - but St George Illawarra is yet to boast a set of fraternal twins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.