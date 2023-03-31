Steelers charge doubly cool for Walsh clan

It's had the Morris twins, Mat and Max Feagai, while the Couchman duo Ryan and Toby are making their mark - but St George Illawarra is yet to boast a set of fraternal twins.
It could change in the future, with Mia-Rose and James Walsh both key to the Illawarra Steelers finals push in the Tarsha Gale and SG Ball Cups respectively this weekend.
Like most league-mad siblings, they fought out some fierce backyard battles, but it's only the rapid growth of women's rugby league pathways in recent years that's let them play alongside each other.
"We always used to play in the backyard with the ball in our hands," Mia-Rose said.
"We did it a lot but it'd turn into a bit of fighting and stuff. He didn't care who I was, in a fight or a wrestle, he'd fight to make sure he won. I used to always have it over him until now, he's just grown so much he probably has it over me."
Unfortunately, it never went a lot further than backyard skirmishes, and some sparing performances alongside each other in the Koori Knockout, with the door then slammed shut on girls as they reached their teens.
It meant Mia-Rose spent her fair share of times on the sideline watching James go around.
"I actually played with him when we were younger and then it kind of just stopped for girls, the boys could obviously keep playing," she said.
"I actually traveled to play footy because they had it in Sydney before down here. It was about a year and a bit I had to wait. It sucked watching, but it was worth the wait because it's really cool to both be playing for the Steelers.
"I've watched him play a lot but it's good that the girls have come in and I've had the opportunity to play. It's actually made us even closer. Before games he'll to talk to me and give me some advice.
"I give him some advice too and it's really good watching him become a better person and a better player. Hopefully I can get up there soon like him."
Surprisingly, James doesn't argue with his sister's recollection of how things played out on the lawn at home.
"She measured me up don't worry," James said.
"She can hit hard, she's pretty strong for how small she is, so I'll give it to her she's pretty good. I made her go against me and made her work hard. I said 'you're going to come against people like me, you might as well get used to it'.
"We played in some teams together and I've always had her under my wing, but it looks like she's doing better than me lately. It's pretty cool now that we're both at the same age, doing the same thing."
The Steelers are all but home in the Tarsha Gale Cup finals race, but James' SG Ball squad is looking to mount a late rearguard action after stunning previously unbeaten competition leaders Canberra last week.
They'll need some other results to fall their way in this weekend's final round, but James is confident his side can give it a shake should they scrape in.
"It was pretty tough, we knew they were an undefeated team and hard to beat, but we all believed we were going to beat them. We had really good energy.
"We need two other teams to lose but we are pretty confident from last week coming into this week to win the game. To go out and beat that undefeated team, it just shows we can beat anyone."
More than that, the pair have a special motivation in honouring the memory of their late father Bernard Walsh - the "footy head" that first lit the fire.
"It would be a great privilege," Mia-Rose said.
"If we could both play NRL and NRLW together... that was our dream to give to him. Every game I always think 'just do it for him' because he was just a footy head so he was the big footy [influence].
"It motivates me a lot. It's always in the back of my mind and just keeps pushing me and keeps pushing [James]."
"It's pretty much the main reason we do it," James added.
"He just loved it and he always pushed us in everything. We try to keep that going and do it for him."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
