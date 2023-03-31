Stallholders and shoppers have expressed dismay that the Waterfront Markets at Shell Cove's marina have been put on indefinite hold.
The monthly markets were due to be held this Saturday, but just days before it was announced on the markets' Facebook page in a now-deleted post that they would not go ahead.
This was followed by another announcement, this time on The Waterfront, Shell Cove Facebook page, that larger events like the markets and the Eats and Beats street food market would be paused while Shellharbour City Council "reviewed the place making program of events and activities" for the area.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A Shellharbour City Council spokesperson said stallholders were advised last week, but those who spoke to the Mercury said they only heard the news about Wednesday.
The spokesperson said the council needed to review the place-making strategy to allow for the construction of multiple major projects.
"With multiple large construction projects to begin soon, suitable space is needed for work to start. This needs to be balanced with activations and events in the area," they said.
Suzie McKinnon, owner of Hello Gorgeous Flower Studio, said it was "hugely disappointing" to learn the markets had been put on hold.
Ms McKinnon has been selling at the market since the beginning of last year and found it a successful venture.
She credited markets like those at the Waterfront with building her business and brand recognition, which led to her opening her new store in Unanderra.
Ms McKinnon said she could not fault the market organisers, who always ran the event smoothly.
Another local stallholder also found it worth her while to sell at the markets, earning about $1000 a day when she attended.
The business owner said she contacted the market organisers on Monday when she had not heard about arrangements for Saturday and was told they were trying to work something out with the landowner.
It was mid-week that she found out the markets were cancelled, after she had put money into restocking goods to sell.
"If I knew council was going to do that, I wouldn't have bought all the stock," she said.
She said the market was one of the most well-received events in the precinct and its cancellation did not make much sense.
The council spokesperson said smaller-scale markets that could be held safely without affecting construction were being considered.
"Market-style food offerings are planned for an upcoming outdoor cinema event, scheduled for 14 April, weather depending," the spokesperson said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.