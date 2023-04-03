Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Mobile phone ban in high schools won't stem violence, Illawarra mum tells

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 3 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mobile phone ban wouldn't have stopped an Illawarra mother's son from being attacked in the schoolyard. File picture
A mobile phone ban wouldn't have stopped an Illawarra mother's son from being attacked in the schoolyard. File picture

A ban on mobile phones won't stop kids being beat up at government high schools, but it may stop some bullying, an Illawarra mother says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.