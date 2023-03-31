Wollongong eatery Balinese Spice Magic has long supported the vulnerable in the community and this weekend they're doing it again, providing restaurant meals for those who might not be able to afford them while helping an animal organisation.
This Sunday, Balinese Spice Magic will serve up meals at its Keira Street restaurant for its mesangkepan dinner, or soup kitchen, which will be available for people to pay as much as they feel or can afford.
"It feels like going to a restaurant but there's no obligation to pay if they can't afford it," owner Jules Mitry said.
For those who do pay, the money will be donated to Lost and Found Pets Illawarra Incorporated, a group that rehomes surrendered animals and helps people find missing pets.
"We're so grateful for the support, it's really an amazing thing they do, not just for us but all the charities they support," the organisation's Nicole Harrison said.
Lost and Found Pets Illawarra mostly looks after animals that have been surrendered.
The organisation has them desexed, microchipped and vaccinated when necessary, and placed with foster carers until they can find them a suitable permanent home.
The organisation is run by Mrs Harrison and Anne McNaughton, with a small network of foster carers.
Mrs Harrison said any money raised through Sunday's soup kitchen would largely go towards the cost of desexing animals.
Mrs Mitry said Sunday's event was also a way to bring the community together to share a meal.
It will take place at Balinese Spice Magic in Keira Street, Wollongong from 11am to 2pm.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
