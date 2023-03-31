A mobile speed camera parked on a suburban street in Unanderra captured a man and his girlfriend, armed with a three foot sword and a baseball bat respectively, chasing two men away from their home at 5am in January last year.
The bizarre scene followed what police alleged was an armed robbery at knifepoint, however a jury found the accused, Daniel Defkovski, 33, and Justin Bedek, 23, not guilty.
Defkovski and Bedek were charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and intimidation, however a jury took just 15 minutes to return a not guilty verdict on Friday afternoon.
In the final day of the trial, the conflicting scenarios leading up to the scene caught on the mobile speed camera were laid out by the Crown and lawyers for Defkovski and Bedek.
It was agreed by all parties that at about a quarter to one in the morning of January 20, Defkovski called the man telling him he was going to come and collect a watch.
Defkovski knew the occupants and had previously lived in the home, but turned up at about 3am with Bedek who the couple living there didn't know.
The men came inside, showered, had a few drinks, ate and talked in the kitchen of the house.
The Crown then alleged Defkovski demanded the man transfer him a COVID-isolation payment while Bedek threatened the man with a knife.
Defkovski allegedly grabbed the man's phone, before the pair marched the man to the bedroom.
There, where the man's wife was on the bed playing games on her phone, Bedek allegedly demanded the woman give him her phone, to which she said "Like f--- I'm going to give you my phone".
While this was happening, Defkovski allegedly searched through a cupboard in the bedroom, where a Gucci bag owned by the man's late father was kept.
The man then grabbed a three foot long sword that was in the bedroom, leading the guests to flee the house.
The man and his girlfriend pursued the men, with the wife grabbing a baseball bat on the way out. On the way, the Crown alleged, Defkovski dropped the man's phone before the group were captured on the mobile speed camera parked across the road.
The man then called emergency services telling them what had happened, telling the operator that "it's all on the footage" referring to a security camera installed on the house that picked up Bedek and Defkovski going out onto the verandah at 3.48am, but not of them leaving or their initial arrival.
Barristers for Defkovski and Bedek said this is where the prosecution's side of events began to fall apart.
"'It's all on the footage.' That was his problem, wasn't it?" barrister Matthew Barnes, representing Bedek said.
"A mobile speed camera across the road captured him running down his driveway chasing two men with a sword in his hand."
After making a statement to police, later that year both Defkovski and the man were in prison at the John Morony Correctional Centre in Windsor.
Defkovski came up to the man and asked him to change his statement to police and the man gave a new statement which exonerated Defkovski. The man told police he was changing his story in December, after being released from prison, but then the man went back on this in the week of the trial, telling police that his original account was true.
"Nothing about [the man's] conduct leaves him with a shred of credibility," barrister for Defkovski Robert Steward said.
After being dismissed at 3pm on Friday, the jury deliberated for 15 minutes before returning their verdict.
Judge Andrew Haesler thanked the 12 jurors for their service and dismissed them.
