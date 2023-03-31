A P-plater has had his fine for driving 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone cut in half, but a Wollongong judge saw no reason why the 19-year-old shouldn't be prohibited from driving for at least 12 months.
Jacob Elchaar was spotted by police driving above the speed limit along Squires Way in Fairy Meadow on October 1, 2022, just after 12.40pm.
Heading in the opposite direction to police, officers turned on their lights and siren and did a U-turn to stop Elchaar however as they did so, Elchaar sped off.
Travelling north, members of the public directed police onto Elliots Road, before other witnesses who saw Elchaar speeding pointed police towards Storey Street.
Turning onto Storey Street, police saw Elchaar turn right onto Dixon Street, before they lost sight of him again.
On Carters Lane, a separate squad of police were checking drivers' speeds and picked up Elchaar driving past at over 100km/h in what was at that time a 50km/h zone.
Via a handheld speed camera, police measured Elchaar speeding up, reaching 120km/h.
Police turned on their lights and sirens and pulled Elchaar over on Towradgi Road, at which point the original police crew caught up.
Speaking with police, Elchaar denied trying to avoid them, but was later charged with driving at a dangerous speed.
Elchaar pleaded guilty when the matter was heard in the Local Court, however appealed his $1500 fine and 18 month licence suspension to the District Court.
In Wollongong District Court on Friday, Elchaar's lawyer, Matt Ward, conceded that his client was speeding, but asked that Judge Anderew Haesler reduce the fine and disqualification period.
Judge Haesler said Elchaar's behaviour was immature and "foolish".
"It's a quiet, suburban street and sadly for residents of Carters Lane it's a thoroughfare," he said.
"Why shouldn't he be off the road for 18 months?"
Mr Ward said that as Elchaar only earns $700 a week working in the family panel beating business and needs a licence for work, his punishment should be reduced.
Judge Haesler varied the sentence of the lower court, reducing the disqualification period to 12 months and slapping Elchaar with a fine of $700.
