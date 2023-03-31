Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jacob Elchaar caught 70 km/h over the speed limit in Towradgi

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 31 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Elchaar was clocked driving at 120 km/h in a 50km/h zone on Carters Lane, near Towradgi public school. Picture from Google Maps
Jacob Elchaar was clocked driving at 120 km/h in a 50km/h zone on Carters Lane, near Towradgi public school. Picture from Google Maps

A P-plater has had his fine for driving 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone cut in half, but a Wollongong judge saw no reason why the 19-year-old shouldn't be prohibited from driving for at least 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.