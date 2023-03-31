The latest company collapse to hit the Australian construction sector has ensnared the long-awaited upgrade of a Bellambi Catholic school.
Earlier on Friday, Lloyd Group announced it had entered voluntary administration.
The company, which specialised in the design and construction of building and infrastructure projects for state and local governments in Victoria and NSW left behind a trail of 59 incomplete projects, 29 in Victoria and 30 in NSW.
One of these is the upgrade of Bellambi Holy Spirit College.
Commenced in 2022, the project involved six new general purpose learning areas, a resource centre, staff amenities for over 140 staff and dedicated senior students' study areas.
The works were part of the school's master plan to welcome 1360 students.
Lloyd Group was the principal contractor for the project.
On Friday, a letter from school principal Christopher Agnew was sent to parents and the community at the school informing them their project had been caught up in the collapse of the company.
The project was originally due to be finished in early 2024 and a spokesperson for the Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong said the project may be delayed.
"We will continue to engage with Lloyd Group and the appointed administrator regarding the progression of building works at the college," the spokesperson said.
"Updates will continue to be provided to the Holy Spirit College community."
It is not yet known how many jobs will be affected at the site and how this will impact subcontractors.
Lloyd Group had recently completed other school projects in the Illawarra, including the Corrimal High School Industrial Arts Building and facility upgrades at St Therese Catholic Parish Primary School, West Wollongong. Both projects were completed in 2022.
Lloyd Group appointed Deloitte as administrators.
"We do appreciate that this news will be unsettling and potentially disruptive for employees and project stakeholders, contractors and suppliers," Deloitte restructuring partner and voluntary administrator Sam Marsden said.
"In these early days, we will be undertaking an urgent assessment of the business's financial position and project-by-project status, and immediately commence communication with project principals and stakeholders."
The business has about 200 employees.
Mr Marsden said the sector had faced increasingly challenging circumstances in recent months that had eroded project margins.
With AAP
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.