A man who sparked a large-scale manhunt through Unanderra and neighbouring suburbs on Friday afternoon remains on the run.
Lupco Ristevski, 49, is a serial Illawarra crook wanted by police for the alleged offences of stealing, fraud, and stealing from a person.
He was spotted on Tannery Street, Unanderra, about 2.20pm on Friday, with PolAir crews conducting multiple sweeps of the area after the sighting.
They made appeals through the helicopter's loud speaker for the public's help in finding the man.
One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Mercury he saw officers jumping fences around Carr Parade about 3.40pm.
He said it was "all action" as several police cars circled the suburb from about 2.30pm onwards, but halted about 4pm when they lost track of him.
Detectives were seen around the Unanderra Hearts Soccer Oval after a foot chase, with no luck in finding Ristevski.
NSW Police confirmed the 49-year-old was still missing at 7pm Friday.
Ristevski is described as being of Mediterranean or Middle Eastern appearance with a medium build.
He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black cargo shorts, a black hat and a white surgical mask, according to police.
The wanted man has a lengthy criminal history that spans more than 100 pages.
He was jailed for 12 months in 2020 after preying on an elderly woman out shopping, waiting until her back was turned to nick her purse.
Documents previously tendered to Wollongong Local Court stated he was shopping inside Woolworths at Warilla Grove in 2019 when he spotted the victim in the aisles.
He began following the 83-year-old victim, who had her Prada purse - a gift from her grandchildren - in a green recyclable shopping bag hanging from her trolley.
He pounced when she was in the fresh produce section and had her back briefly turned, quickly reaching into the green bag and taking her purse, which he concealed under his jumper before leaving the store.
The victim only realised the theft had occurred when she approached the check-out to pay for her groceries
Anyone who may have seen Ristevski, or has information into his location, is urged to call Lake Illawarra police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
