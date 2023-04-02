Provocateur's unjustified attack on New Zealand. Letters to the Editor, April 3

The Mercury's resident warmonger Bradley Perrett has excelled himself. I was hoping that his vitriolic diatribe on April 1 was an April Fools' Day joke but alas not so. Not content with trying to convince his Australian readers that provocation of China is in our national interest, he is now criticising our good neighbour New Zealand for not doing the same.
I doubt whether his description of our Kiwi friends as "sanctimonious bludgers" living in "the land of the long white peacenik," reflects the attitude of most Australians to our mates across the ditch. We could in fact learn a lot from New Zealand about international diplomacy. It's true that many young Australians and New Zealanders have died together in war, but this should not be seen as acceptable foreign policy for future generations.
Re-establishing a workable relationship with our major trading partner should be our prime objective. Mr Perrett is a provocateur and should be recognised as such.
John Martin, Woonona
The Australian Constitution is a legal document setting out the institutions that form a Federal Government and the basic rules for a responsible representative government, not a document referring to any group or individual unless as an executive power. There is no place for the Voice, a social issue.
There is no need for a referendum for the Voice. The Constitution already gives the power to Parliament to legislate on behalf of the Indigenous peoples by a previous amendment to Part V Clause 51 (xxvi).
Let the Parliament legislate now for an Advisory body for a 'Voice to the Parliament' for representatives of the Indigenous peoples on proposed relevant legislation.
A statement of recognition of the Indigenous peoples in the Constitution is the emotional heart of the proposed referendum. Recognition is a separate issue from the Voice and should be a standalone proposal with final wording included in the required referendum.
Ken Milne, Dee Why
Response to the letter by Chris Dodds, "Let Ward sit on crossbenches" (Mercury, March 31) yes, I totally agree.
Gareth Ward is on trial for alleged horrible crimes. Yet, like anyone else is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law, not the media.
I do not know Mr Ward so I cannot give any character reference. However, it is clear most people of the seat of Kiama think he has served them well.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
Bring all Dragons home games to Wollongong. They seem to perform much better here.
Dave Jennings, Towradgi
