Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor
Have Your Say

Attack on New Zealand over China unjustified. Letters to the Editor, April 3

April 3 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Provocateur's unjustified attack on New Zealand. Letters to the Editor, April 3
Provocateur's unjustified attack on New Zealand. Letters to the Editor, April 3

The Mercury's resident warmonger Bradley Perrett has excelled himself. I was hoping that his vitriolic diatribe on April 1 was an April Fools' Day joke but alas not so. Not content with trying to convince his Australian readers that provocation of China is in our national interest, he is now criticising our good neighbour New Zealand for not doing the same.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.