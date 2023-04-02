Provocateur's unjustified attack on New Zealand. Letters to the Editor, April 3

I doubt whether his description of our Kiwi friends as "sanctimonious bludgers" living in "the land of the long white peacenik," reflects the attitude of most Australians to our mates across the ditch. We could in fact learn a lot from New Zealand about international diplomacy. It's true that many young Australians and New Zealanders have died together in war, but this should not be seen as acceptable foreign policy for future generations.

