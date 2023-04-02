Illawarra Mercury
Lachlan Scott return the silver lining in Wollongong Wolves loss against NWS Spirit

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 2 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 12:30pm
Wolves captain Lachlan Scott returned against NWS Spirit after missing out on the team's previous five fixtures. Picture by Robert Peet
Wolves captain Lachlan Scott returned against NWS Spirit after missing out on the team's previous five fixtures. Picture by Robert Peet

The return of captain and last season's leading goalscorer Lachlan Scott was the silver lining for the Wolves in their heartbreaking 5-4 loss to NWS Spirit on Saturday.

