The return of captain and last season's leading goalscorer Lachlan Scott was the silver lining for the Wolves in their heartbreaking 5-4 loss to NWS Spirit on Saturday.
When Takumi Ofuka scored to make the game 4-2 in favour of David Carney's men, all seemed secured that the Wolves would manage their first back-to-back wins of the season following their 3-0 triumph against the Mariners the week prior.
Then, implosion began.
A goal from Matthew Cahill in the 90th minute gave NWS Spirit belief. Then, the Wolves conceded another, this time in the form of Michael Konestabo in the 93rd minute.
A draw seemed the likely result for both teams until Richard Darko unleashed from just inside the Wolves' defensive half and chipped Tomas Butkovic to make it 5-4 in the 95th minute.
It was a result that the side will need to forget quickly according to left-back Walter Scott. The former A-League product told the Mercury that one of the major positives from the evening with the return of their captain.
"As a defender you imagine coming up against 'Lachie' and 'Trewy' [Jake Trew] and they're bigger than most other guys in the league," defender Scott said.
"Lachie provides a brilliant outlet with his back to goal like we all know. It's good to know as a defender that if I'm not whipping the ball in behind for Trewy to run onto, I'm playing it into Lachie for him and he will settle it for us.
Lapses in concentration have cost the side dearly so far this season. Against NWS Spirit the Wolves conceded three goals in five minutes whilst against Rockdale it was three goals in 20 minutes. Then versus Marconi, Carney's men copped four goals in 16 minutes during the second half.
It's a frustration shared by all of the playing group according to Scott, who said the team was undoing all of their good work during games through a lack of composure.
"We've put so much work in this season and you can see all that hard work because we're playing some good stuff," he added.
"We're scoring some great goals but we're just losing games because of ourselves really. And it's just in these four or five minutes spurts here are there [is where we are losing].
"You could say because we're a young side that it's just inexperience but at the same time our youth is where we get a lot of our energy in our attacking play.
The Wolves were unable to capitalise on their ninth placed spot on the ladder prior to the game against NWS Spirit, but will have the chance to get back in the winner's circle when they travel to Valentine Sports Park on Friday evening to take on Sydney FC in round 10 of the campaign.
