Three of Illawarra's best female football stars have created history as part of the A-League's first ever three-peat.
Mackenzie Hawkesby along with Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos made history with Sydney FC by lifting the premiers plate for the third year in succession following their 4-0 win against Newcastle.
It has been a brilliant rise for young Indiana Dos Santos in particular. In the matter of weeks, the Shellharbour junior has made her debut for the club and made history of her own by becoming FC's youngest ever starter against Adelaide. Earlier last week she scored her first goal in the competition in a 4-2 win against Perth.
Her older sister Jynaya was given her debut for Sydney earlier this season and has enjoyed a decent run in the squad.
The next battle for the Sky Blues will be securing a grand final victory. The side have lost the past two deciders and will not be looking for another three-peat, this time for the wrong reasons.
Ante Juric's squad now head into the finals series in two weeks time seeking a sixth consecutive grand final appearance and a record equalling fourth championship.
The Sky Blues will face Western United on April 16 in a first versus second clash to determine who proceeds straight to the decider.
Head Coach Ante Juric was full of praise for his young squad who have an average age of just 21 years old.
"These girls thoroughly deserve this accolade," he said.
"We've had a lot to deal with this season but our players have overcome every hurdle put in their way and I'm delighted for them," Juric added.
"It is extremely hard to continue to be successful as everyone steps up against us and wants to beat us so to become the only team in A-Leagues history to win three consecutive premierships is a remarkable feat."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
