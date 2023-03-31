Car flips onto roof after Windang Road crash

The driver of a black sedan had a lucky escape after their car flipped on Windang Road on Friday night.
The accident happened around 9pm outside the post office on the southern approach to the Windang Bridge.
A police spokesman said the black sedan clipped the rear corner of a white hatchback parked on the side of the road.
The black car then flipped over onto its roof, coming to rest between the two traffic lanes.
The police spokesman said there were no injuries as a result of the accident and the drivers exchanged details.
As drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash police will not investigate the incident further, the spokesman said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
