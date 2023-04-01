Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

A Saturday paddle from Belmore Basin to Thirroul raises thosands of dollars

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 1 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paddle Against Poverty director Sandon Groves with social media coordinator Amelia Rader and fellow paddlers who took to the water on Saturday morning to raise more than $20,000. Picture by Robert Peet
Paddle Against Poverty director Sandon Groves with social media coordinator Amelia Rader and fellow paddlers who took to the water on Saturday morning to raise more than $20,000. Picture by Robert Peet

Saturday's dreary weather may not have seemed the perfect weather for a 14-kilometre paddle along the Illawarra coast, but it actually helped participants of the Paddle Against Poverty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.