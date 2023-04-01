A Saturday paddle from Belmore Basin to Thirroul raises thousands of dollars

Saturday's dreary weather may not have seemed the perfect weather for a 14-kilometre paddle along the Illawarra coast, but it actually helped participants of the Paddle Against Poverty.
On Saturday morning around 90 people on a mix of surf rescue boards, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards left Belmore Basin on their voyage up to Thirroul Beach.
Director Sandon Groves, who has been taking part for the last eight years, said the weather made things a bit easier.
"Even though it might not seem like it was good weather, it was actually perfect because we had a tailwind and also a southerly swell," Mr Groves said.
"So it was actually the perfect weather for us because it helped us along."
Mr Groves was one of those tackling the journey on a surf rescue board, lying down and paddling with his arms the whole way. While he describes that effort as "an arm burner and a back burner" Mr Groves would never swap it for something else.
"I've just developed an attachment to the surf rescue board," he said.
"I've been doing it for eight years. I definitely think it's a challenge but I really enjoy doing it each year so I wouldn't want to swap it up for a kayak or a stand-up paddle board."
The event, which raised more than $20,000 for the groups Mercy Huts, Juraki Surf and Surf Aid, has a focus on community and teamwork rather than a competition to see who gets to Thirroul first.
"A big part of our paddle is keeping everyone together," Mr Groves said.
"So you have multiple stops along the way to regroup, make sure no one's been left behind and then we set off again. We have snacks and drinks on the breaks as well.
"It's definitely not a race. Our vision is, it's obviously it challenge but it's very much for people to do something together where everyone's looking out for each other.
"People are chatting while paddling along. It's definitely not a race; we're pretty vocal about it not being a race because that's not where the heart of it comes from.
"It's more about a collective effort to do some good for people who really need it."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
