Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Stingrays hold-off fast-finishing Gerringong Lions in Group Seven thriller

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 1 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 8:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stingrays winger Jayden Harris crossed for three tries in his team's 32-22 victory over the Gerringong Lions on Saturday at Flinders Field. Picture by Adam McLean.
Stingrays winger Jayden Harris crossed for three tries in his team's 32-22 victory over the Gerringong Lions on Saturday at Flinders Field. Picture by Adam McLean.

The Stingrays of Shellharbour held off a fast-finishing Gerringong Lions to record a hard-fought 32-22 victory at Flinders Field on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.