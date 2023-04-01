The Stingrays of Shellharbour held off a fast-finishing Gerringong Lions to record a hard-fought 32-22 victory at Flinders Field on Saturday.
The home side Stingrays got off to a flyer in the first half and went to the halftime break 32-0 up.
Their winger Jayden Harris had a field day, scoring a hat-trick of tries, two of them from intercepts with Gerringong attacking close to their line.
Taiolla Vaivai crossed for the Stingrays first try and converted three of his team's six tries to finish the game with 10 points.
Hard-running Tonga Tongatonga also crossed for a try, as did clever halfback Jake Horton in a dominating opening 40-minutes for the Stingrays.
But it was the Lions who controlled the second half, scoring four unanswered tries to give the home side plenty of reason for concern.
The Gerringong side coached by Scott Stewart were only 10 points behind with just over 10 minutes to go and had all the momentum down the stretch but a combination of poor options and desperate defence cost them in the end.
Alexander Weir, perhaps the Lions best player crossed for a try early in the second half before winger Ben Grant, five-eighth Tarj Ford and Karl Collins also picked up four-pointers.
Stingrays player-coach Tom Warner was a satisfied man after the game.
"We went to sleep in the second half, sort of went away from what was working and our discipline was pretty poor, but happy to come away with the win," Warner said.
He put their dominant first half down to great goal-line defence.
"We defended probably four sets on our line. We kept turning them away and that defence turned into attack and we came away with points off the back of it," Warner said.
"Colby [Smith] around the ruck was great, getting out quick play the balls, especially for our edges.
"Junior [Taiolla Vaivai] was all class at centre. Jay Harris with three tries was also brilliant."
The coach also praised the hard-running second-rower Tonga Tongatonga.
"That was our go to edge today with Tonga the backrower and Junior in the centres. You know, I wouldn't like to defend them against it."
The Stingrays head into the Easter weekend break 2-0 much to the pleasure of Warner.
"I'm very happy, I can't fault the boys," he said.
"We faced a bit of adversity with two players pulling out this morning. But this gave us the opportunity to give young Tyler Johns and Lincoln Myers from the under 18s their debuts today.
I'm very happy, I can't fault the boys.- Stingrays coach Tom Warner
"It was a special day for the club, especially with Jack [Bostock] playing for the Dolphins tonight.
"So we got to play on a special day for the boys. I was extremely proud of all their effort."
His counterpart Scott Stewart said the Lions didn't deserve to win after putting in such a poor first half display.
"We didn't deserve to win, they were far the better team," he said.
"I think we tried to go around them. We tried to be a bit fancy instead of being prepared to do the hard stuff.
"The intercepts in the first half were our fault because we were trying to go around them instead of going through them, you know just trying to be fancy instead of what works for us.
"In the second half we didn't go away from it, which, you know, I wouldn't have expected us to do, but we're not a side that walks away and says, 'oh, yeah, we won the second half', because the game was well and truly over by that time.
"They played extremely well. They got all the little things right.
"They've just basically outplayed us in that first half.
There were a number of upsets n other matches on Saturday, with Berry Shoalhaven Heads Magpies downing Shellharbour Sharks 14-12 at Berry Showground and Nowra Bomaderry Jets upstaging Jamberoo Superoos 28-18.
In the other match Kiama Knights downed Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 26-4 at Bill Andriske Oval.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.