Dragons breathe easier following big win over Dolphins in Wollongong

By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 1 2023 - 9:04pm, first published 5:18pm
The Dragons ran in seven tries in a 38-12 flogging of the Dolphins on Saturday. picture by Adam McLean
St George Illawarra have eased the pressure on coach Anthony Griffin, running in seven tries in an emphatic 38-12 win over the Dolphins in Wollongong on Saturday.

