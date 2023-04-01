Dragons breathe easier following big win over Dolphins in Wollongong

St George Illawarra have eased the pressure on coach Anthony Griffin, running in seven tries in an emphatic 38-12 win over the Dolphins in Wollongong on Saturday.
After conceding 40 points in both of their previous two games, the Dragons fell just short of that mark themselves as they ran away with the result on the back of five second-half tries.
Less than seven days after a horror second half against the Sharks brought down fresh hell on the club, Griffin responded with a number of changes that bore quick fruit against the competition newbies.
Recalled Talatau Amone warmed to the task as his first 80 minutes wore on, but it was promoting Jacob Liddle to the starting side that proved the most inspired move.
Having come off the bench in his first three outings as a Dragon, the Tigers discard crossed for his side's opening try 18 minutes in, and laid on its second for Blake Lawrie eight minutes later.
His start - with Moses Mbye shifting to the bench - saw the Dragons look more dangerous from the jump, taking command of the clash midway through the first half and never surrendering it en route to a much-needed win.
"I just think he's been playing better than Moses at the moment so it was a good opportunity for him to get him out there from the start," Griffin said.
"He's got a lot of speed out of there and I thought Moses' 30 minutes was probably the best 30 minutes he's played for us this year.
"I was really pleased with just the whole 80 minutes except for probably that last try that they got. It was the most complete performance we've had this year, obviously.
"I was really happy for them that they got out there and they played for each other and they felt that. That's the most important thing.
"Obviously last week we were way off, but to their credit, they bounced back really well. We knew last week wasn't us and wasn't what it needed to be. It was good to see them do that tonight."
After a week more scrutinised than any at the helm of the club, Griffin can breathe a little easier heading into next week's away clash with the Titans.
It will be followed by another road trip to Canberra a week later heading into the traditional Anzac Day match against the Roosters.
With matches against the Bulldogs and struggling Tigers to follow, it's a run the club will need to capitalise on to build a finals platform.
Whether that would be enough for Griffin's time to extend beyond this season remains to be seen, but Saturday's result will see the heat at least momentarily turned down.
It came against a hobbled Dolphins who, with Sean O'Sullivan already missing with a torn pectoral muscle, lost their chief play-maker Anthony Milford to a hamstring injury just 17 minutes in.
It left rookie Isaiya Katoa to steer the ship alongside shifted rake Jeremy Marshall King in the halves, with the Dolphins never really looking in the contest following Milford's departure.
It continued a miserable 300th game for Dolphins skipper Jesse Bromwich, continuing a miserable run of milestone games that's seen the veteran drop both his 100th and 200th games.
Coach Wayne Bennett suggested an emotional opening month may have taken its toll.
"Well, I think you've all been waiting for this performance," Bennett said.
"You all thought it'd happen in week one but it didn't, didn't happen in week two, three or four so we've been up for long, we've been up for a month.
"We've kind of played in the two semi-grand finals to be candid with you, but they've handled it great. Today we just didn't, we didn't play with that energy we've been playing with and that commitment from the time the kickoff started.
"The Dragons have been at the other end of the spectrum and I think anyone that has any football knowledge at all would know that they were going to try pretty hard today.
"They've turned up and they've been a different team, what they've been in the last couple of weeks."
The Dragons had some issues of their own, with back-rower Jaydn Su'A placed on report for a ninth-minute high shot on debutant Jack Bostock before leaving the field midway through the first half with a calf injury.
Mikaele Ravalawa was also placed on report in the 30th minute for a late shot on Euan Aitken, with returning Jack de Belin subsequently reported for a cannonball tackle of Dolphins lock Ray Stone three minutes before the break.
With Jayden Sullivan's shoulder injury only expected to rule him out for a week, Griffin will have headaches of the welcome variety when he sits down to select a 17 on Tuesday.
Jamayne Isaako missed his first shot at opening points from 40 metres out, but made no mistake planting the opening try in the south-eastern corner.
It finished a neat short-side move from Milford, with Isaako nailing the sideline conversion for a 6-0 lead after 13 minutes.
Milford hobbled from the park a set later, with Liddle crossing to open the hosts' account at the other end in the next set. Lomax converted to square the ledger after 19 minutes.
Su'A was next to leave the park with a calf complaint, but it didn't slow the Dragons, with Lawrie crossing from close-range off a short ball from Liddle to take his side's first lead.
Isaako managed a long-range penalty goal following de Belin's low shot on Stone, cutting the margin to four at halftime.
The Dragons struck first following the resumption, with Lomax latching onto grubber from Amone that Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow inexplicably let roll in his own in-goal.
Lomax's conversion attempt was waved away, leaving the margin at eight through 41 minutes. Hunt crossed 12 minutes later to effectively put the game to bed.
Ravalawa grabbed a double before it was done, with the visitors managing a late consolation try to Tabuai-Fidow before Sloan drew the curtain in out-sprinting 'The Hammer' to post his side's seventh four-pointer of the evening.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
