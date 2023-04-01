A last-to-first triumph was out of reach, but Kerry Parker could only speak with enormous pride after Hope In Your Heart surged late in Saturday's prestigious Group 1 Doncaster Mile at Royal Randwick.
Dropping back to last from the outside gate, jockey Jay Ford waited patiently before building his run after finding the back of third-placed Nugget.
The Australian Bloodstock import had won at Kembla Grange on The Gong day back in November, while Hope In Your Heart stamped her Golden Eagle form by finishing second in the Illawarra's $1 million feature.
Here they were on their autumn grand final day, chasing Mr Brightside, who claimed back-to-back Doncaster Mile crowns for Ben and JD Hayes.
But Hope In Your Heart, the winner of the Group 2 Guy Walter first-up and fourth in the Group 1 Coolmore Classic, showed her typical tenacious finish, closing for fourth, within 1.4 lenghts off the winner.
"She was fantastic, she's done us proud," Parker told the Mercury.
"Speaking to Jay, we knew we'd have to back to the tail, she just doesn't have the gate speed, but we wanted to find the back of Fangirl or Nugget.
"I never thought she could win the straight, but gee, she's terrific.
"I had originally thought to back her up in the Queen Of The Turf next week, but given how heavy the track was, I'll wait and see how she pulls up, she'll tell me."
Winning jockey Zac Purton, who has the connection with David Hayes in Hong Kong, celebrated the Doncaster success the trainer's sons in Sydney.
"It's not easy to win one Doncaster, it's very hard to win two, especially on testing ground like this," Purton said.
Meanwhile, Peter Moody claimed the TJ Smith feature sprint with I Wish I Win, 10 years after champion Black Caviar finished her career in the same race.\
I Wish I Win overwhelmed Everest winner Giga Kick and Mazu late, with three-time TJ Smith champion Nature Strip fourth.
Moody had been planning to aim I Wish I Win at the All Ages Stakes, but said he will now set his sights at The Everest in spring.
