The rationale was simple, but Anthony Griffin's call to start Jacob Liddle in Saturday's clash with the Dolphins could prove the spark that ignites the Dragons season.
Liddle came off the bench his first three games in Dragons colours, a move that's notably sped up his side's attack through the middle.
He was there from the jump on Saturday, scoring his side's first try and laying on its second for Blake Lawrie to ensure the Dragons led 12-8 at halftime.
He was subbed out for Moses Mbye - who had started the previous three games at dummy-half - nine minutes into the second stanza as the Dragons went on with a 38-12 win.
It looked a modest return on the stat sheet, but the Dragons looked as good as they have to start a game through the 26-year-old's stint.
Griffin said Liddle was simply "playing better than Moses at the moment" when asked about the move post-match.
With Talatau Amone producing a strong return on Saturday, Griffin may need to consider finding room for Jayden Sullivan next week should he return from the minor shoulder injury that ruled him out of the Dolphins game.
"We'll worry about that on Monday," Griffin said.
"It worked well [on Saturday]. Liddsy's a real quality kid and he's been around for a while. He's had his injury problems so we've just got to get him through and keep him playing, he might be able to get more minutes.
"[Mbye] wants to play hooker, so we're concentrating on that with him at the moment, but the beauty about having him in the 17 is he can play fullback, centre, in the halves if you need. We'll find out [what's best] in the next couple of months, I suppose."
For his part, Liddle stated an obvious preference to remain in the starting role.
"It was good fun. It was one of my goals to get that starting spot so I was obviously aiming that," he said.
"I didn't really have any set expectation, I just wanted to come in, fresh start, looking just to play good footy and obviously work my way there eventually.
"The first couple of games I came off the bench and did a job for the team there. It's a little bit of a different role.
"Coming off the bench, you have to bring a bit more, energy and spark, where starting you just have to get your defence right and work yourself into the game.
"I still want to get in the game early, get a run, where I can, but the goal was to just keep them running when there's one marker or not square, give the ball to the boys that need it, and that was it."
While he's likely to remain part of a dummy-half tag-team in the immediate future, he's confident he can become an 80-minute option as the season goes on.
"I think I'll hopefully work my way to that," Liddle said.
"The game's changed a bit, it's a bit faster, but I think I can work to that. It's obviously early in the season and the legs are not as used to playing at this speed as they probably could be.
"You don't find any match fitness until you play a few games, so I'm starting to get a bit of time in the field, which is good for the legs.
"I love starting, obviously I want to try and stay there, but wherever [Griffin] puts me, I'll just keep on working hard and looking to play my best footy."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
