Screens have become an integral and inescapable part of modern life.
For many, a screen is one of the first things we look at in the morning, as we blearily switch off the alarm, and one of the last we look at in the evening, when we unwind with a television show or send a goodnight text to a loved one.
And children growing up today have never known any different, surrounded by multiple forms of devices that they use for both education and play.
But concerns persist about what is appropriate for children, and how we can maximise the benefits of such technology while mitigating any harms.
Here, three families share their approach to screens, as well as an expert in the field on whether there is such a thing as too much screen time for children.
No devices in the bedroom
Jodie Blanch and her husband Damien have three children: 14-year-old Jesse, Jamie-Lea, 10, and six-year-old Penelope.
In their Thirroul household there are two iPads - one for work, one for the children - three computers, which are used for work and homework, and the adults each have a phone, as does Jesse.
Mrs Blanch said they waited until Jesse was in high school before giving him his own phone.
"Most kids had them; I didn't really want him to have one," Mrs Blanch said.
The Blanches have rules around when their kids can access the screens.
All devices are kept in the parents' bedroom at night, to ensure the children get a good night's rest.
Mrs Blanch said she heard her son's phone buzzing through the night with notifications and messages.
"I just know if it was next to his bed, he'd check it," she said.
No phones are allowed at the dining table, either.
But Mrs Blanch said Jesse was a good kid and she did not have too many concerns when it came to his use of screens, and they had gone through safety measures, like not having his location turned on on social media.
She is feeling some pressure from year four student Jamie-Lea, who wants her own phone.
"She's probably feeling like she's missing out," Mrs Blanch said.
Meanwhile youngest child Penelope doesn't want her own phone yet, but she does ask to use the iPad on weekends and after school (her use of the device is restricted to weekends).
"I'm quite strict, because I notice quite a difference in her behaviour," Mrs Blanch said, explaining that Penelope would argue when asked to turn it off, but would happily play with other toys if not allowed the device.
Time with devices is balanced with plenty of other activity.
"They're quite busy kids, they do a lot of sport, we're out doing things most afternoons," Mrs Blanch said.
She hopes to instill an understanding that there is more to life than their phones.
'How do you navigate that safely?'
In the Comelli-Kilgour household, screen time for the children is limited to an hour on the weekend.
"They're very good at negotiating extra, but that's our baseline strategy," Natasha Comelli said.
Ms Comelli lives in Woonona with husband Graeme Kilgour and their four children: 12-year-old Scarlett, 11-year-old Myles, Harry, 8, and Hugo, 6.
The children's favourite use of screens is the Xbox, which was gifted to the family about two years ago.
Ms Comelli said her kids spent far less time in front of the screen before this, but having the gaming console in the house meant they had to look at how they managed it responsibly and what the children accessed.
What has resulted is a contract, written up with the children, which means everyone knows what the expectations are around the Xbox.
Ms Comelli said this meant that if one of the kids broke the rules, they could point back to the contract and what the children had agreed was fair.
None of the children have phones, but Scarlett, now in high school, has been putting her case forward to get one, even making a Powerpoint presentation with the pros and cons.
Ms Comelli said Scarlett's lack of her own phone was unusual in her friendship group - only one other child did not have one.
But she said she was trying to keep the situation with devices as uncomplicated as possible.
"Once you get four kids on four different devices in four different spaces, how do you monitor that safely?" Ms Comelli said.
She also said that the online space was complex and her children were simply not ready for it.
What was documented on the Internet lasted forever, Ms Comelli said, and nowadays children could not make mistakes without them being recorded and used against them long-term.
She said all her children also asked to check or watch things on their parents' phones, but the rule was that the phones were not for them to touch.
The family also has strict rules around television.
"It's unnecessary. There are so many other things that they can do," Ms Comelli said, noting they were fortunate to have a large backyard and live near the beach and other outdoor spaces.
As a teacher, Ms Comelli appreciates the way electronic devices can be used as "great tools".
However, she said most basic outcomes in education were not based on technology.
"It's an interesting space, forever challenging," Ms Comelli said.
Focusing on creative and open-ended play
"From the get-go we made the decision to just not have any screen time at all, especially the first few years of their life," Coledale father Andrew Rowe said.
He and wife Lydia are parents to Eva, 4, and two-year-old Levi.
Levi has never really watched TV, while Eva has seen only a few movies in her life, and her parents make these an event for her.
"We don't have any rules about it, it's just that they've grown up without it so they don't think about it," Mrs Rowe said.
The Rowes said they did not shield their children from screens - if they were at a friend's place and the TV was on, that was fine - and Eva and Levi were curious about phones and computers.
"They see it more as a functional tool than a source of entertainment," Mr Rowe said.
Mrs Rowe said that as parents, they were big on open-ended and creative play, although conceded it was easier given the kids were young and would likely become more challenging in the future.
Growing up they were both close to nature, she said, and wanted to give their children an upbringing focused on creativity and nature.
Mr Rowe added that he felt creating their own entertainment would give their children important skills, while technological skills were ones they could pick up quickly.
However, he said their approach had its challenges and there were times when providing their children with screens were tempting.
The couple acknowledged that they were lucky to have had the time and space to raise their children in such a way, with Mrs Rowe working part-time.
With Eva approaching school age the Rowes are now discussing where to send her, a decision that will take into account how the school uses technology.
But Mr Rowe said their approach was not one that demonised screens as a bad thing.
"We're trying to give our kids... a healthy start, in finding that balance," he said.
'Not inherently good or bad'
University of Wollongong Professor Lisa Kervin is a chief investigator at the ARC Centre of Excellence for the Digital Child, a world-first research centre on creating positive digital childhoods.
She said interrogations of what screen time was appropriate should not be focused on how much, but how they were being used.
"For me it's a questions of what the child's actually doing with the screen, and what that offers to their life beyond the screen," Professor Kervin said.
For example, if a child had a particular interest, using digital devices could help nourish and develop that interest.
Professor Kervin said children using screens with someone else, such as a parent, was also beneficial.
"Co-viewing or co-play is really important, particularly for young children," she said.
She explained that social interaction was vital for a child's development, especially with people who were important to the child - whether this happened over a board game or doing something together on a digital device.
On the other hand, she said, it was not so helpful if the child was simply "engaging in copious amounts of clicks".
"I don't think we can ever talk about screen time being inherently good or bad," Professor Kervin said.
She said children were operating in a digital world, access to digital technology was their right, and there was a responsibility to ensure it was a safe space for them.
Professor Kervin wants us to think more broadly about guidelines around screen time, and consider the issue in relation to what works for individual children and families.
She and other researchers from the Centre of Excellence have written a working paper that urges a transition away from thinking about screen use guidelines in terms of time and relationship to physical activity.
It notes that the Australian guidelines are focused on limiting the time children are exposed to screens, which was first proposed when the "sociotechnical system in which children were developing was very different".
The paper's authors say that evidence instead suggests that the impacts of screen use on children are related to more than just time, with content, context and purpose also influential.
Professor Kervin believes there is public discourse around screen time and guidelines because people are trying to make sense of it, with parents today not having grown up surrounded by digital devices from a young age in the way their children are.
But she said children did not differentiate between digital and non-digital forms of play.
"I think we're trying to understand what this new form of play looks like in the lives of children," she said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
