Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Bulli to build after breakthrough Premier League win over South Coast United

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
April 2 2023 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli captain Ben McDonald scored a brace for the Balls Paddock team against South Coast United on Saturday night. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Bulli captain Ben McDonald scored a brace for the Balls Paddock team against South Coast United on Saturday night. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Bulli coach Julio Miranda says his players received a "big, big confidence boost" after claiming a 5-1 victory over South Coast United on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.