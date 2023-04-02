Bulli coach Julio Miranda says his players received a "big, big confidence boost" after claiming a 5-1 victory over South Coast United on Saturday night.
While the game at Ian McLennan Park was much closer than the score indicated - the visitors led 2-1 with 10 minutes remaining - it was the perfect tonic for the Balls Paddock club after last week's heart-breaking 1-0 loss to Olympic, when they conceded in the dying stages.
But there was no repeat in round five, with captain Ben McDonald and Lewis Grimshaw both scoring a brace as Bulli notched up their second win of the Premier League season.
"There was a big disappointment from last week obviously. I thought we gave it a good shout but like I said to the boys, there's no point in giving it a good go if you don't get the three points," Miranda said.
"So that was the most pleasing thing, and there was a bit of resilience too in the team. I told the boys afterwards that we showed a bit of character to finish so strong.
"We've had a tough first few games. We let ourselves in our round one game (3-2 loss to Port Kembla), but the other games have been close and we haven't been outplayed by anyone. But this will be a big, big confidence boost and hopefully set a platform over the next few weeks and we'll try get a few points."
Bulli enjoyed the perfect start on Saturday night, with captain Ben McDonald scoring a penalty inside five minutes. Kyle Jackson then doubled their lead in the 31st minute and the visitors led 2-0 at halftime.
A Bulli error opened the door for Advin Trebincevic to score 12 minutes into the second half, and that's how the score remained for most of the stanza. However, Miranda's men finished with a flurry of goals.
McDonald secured his brace in the 85th minute to give Bulli a 3-1 lead, before Dylan Grimshaw was on the scoresheet one minute later. He then completed his double in stoppage time to round out the convincing victory.
"I thought we had the better of the first half and were 2-0, and probably could have had another one (goal). In the second half, we made a mistake which led to their goal, and then we did it tough for 15 to 20 minutes and they got on top of us," Miranda said.
"We rode our luck a couple of times, but we made a couple of changes which benefited the team and there was some good finishing towards the end, which is something that we've been lacking over the last few weeks.
"But South Coast are a decent side, (coach) Greg (Valic) has done a really good job with those guys."
Round five of the Premier League began on Friday night with Cringila recording a thumping 7-0 win over Bellambi. In Saturday's other games, Wollongong United beat Port Kembla 3-1, while Corrimal and Helensburgh played out a 4-4 draw.
Coniston will now meet Tarrawanna at Ian McLennan Park on Sunday, while Olympic's clash with Albion Park was washed out.
