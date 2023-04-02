Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Water safety blitz underway in Illawarra after spate of capsizes in NSW

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 2 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NSW Maritime boating safety officer checks up on some boaters in the Illawarra during an earlier compliance operation. File picture by Anna Warr.
A NSW Maritime boating safety officer checks up on some boaters in the Illawarra during an earlier compliance operation. File picture by Anna Warr.

NSW Maritime is in the midst of a two-day water safety blitz after a spate of capsizes and tragic deaths this boating season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.