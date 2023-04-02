NSW Maritime is in the midst of a two-day water safety blitz after a spate of capsizes and tragic deaths this boating season.
Operation Don't Rock the Boat began on Saturday and continues on Sunday, with a focus on educating boaters about how the wake from their vessel can affect others, how to minimise wash and how to safely navigate wash when paddling or in a smaller vessel.
Since the start of the boating season last October there have been 22 capsizes and seven people have died on NSW waterways, with more than 244 on-water incidents in total, including 90 collisions.
Of those who lost their lives, five were not wearing lifejackets, and the importance of these safety devices is another message NSW Maritime officers are driving home during this weekend's operation.
Twenty-five on-water incidents have occurred on the water between Stanwell Tops and Eden, and there have been 800 offences recorded along the South Coast - a 17 per cent increase on last year.
Lifejacket infringements account for more than a quarter of these offences.
This weekend's operation also comes ahead of the Easter long weekend and school holidays, a busy time on the water in NSW.
On Saturday, NSW Maritime officers conducted 65 vessel safety checks in the Illawarra and South Coast and found 21 offences had been committed.
These were mostly in regards to safety equipment, and licensing and registration.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
