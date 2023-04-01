Dragons captain Ben Hunt says young gun Talatau Amone barely missed a beat on their halves reunion on Saturday.
Amone was cleared to return from a no-fault stand-down prior to the Dragons season-opener on Saturday, but coach Anthony Griffin preferred the 20-year-old come back via NSW Cup.
A training injury to Jayden Sullivan cleared the path for his comeback in a 38-12 win, reprising his role from last season as regular halves partner to Hunt.
The skipper says they picked up where they left off.
"He just gets busier," Hunt said.
"Obviously he played a lot of footy last year and he's got a lot of confidence out of that. He's a confident young kid, he likes to take the game on and get his hands on the ball a lot.
"There were a few occasions [on Saturday] where I was calling the ball and he over-rode me and called it his side, which is something I really enjoy about that."
Griffin wasn't about to pick next week's team in the post-game presser, but was impressed with Amone's effort.
"We'll worry about [next week] on Monday or Tuesday," Griffin said.
"I thought he was really good for his first game. He got called in on Wednesday when Sully hurt his shoulder and I thought he really added something to us.
"I thought he and Ben combined pretty well for their first game together for the year. At the moment, we'll enjoy the [win] and have a look at it next week."
Griffin will be spared some other selection calls, Mikaele Ravalawa and Jack de Belin only his with grade-one dangerous contact charges after being placed on report.
Both will escape suspension with $1000 fines with an early guilty plea. Jaydn Su'A also copped a grade one charge and fine, but looks long odds to play against the Titans this weekend after leaving the field with a calf injury.
"We've got to get it scanned," Griffin said following the win.
"It wasn't that he had a major occurrence of anything, he just wasn't confident on it and the physio just didn't want to send him back out there."
