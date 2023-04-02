Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Fairy Meadow

A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on the Princes Highway at Fairy Meadow on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.30am and found a woman suffering serious injuries.
Paramedics treated the woman at the scene but despite their efforts, she died at the scene.
The woman is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in her 60s.
The 62-year-old male driver of the vehicle was taken to Wollongong Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
The crash occurred between Cabbage Tree Lane and Anama Street.
The northbound lanes of the Princes Highway are closed.
It is the second crash in the area in recent days.
On the morning of Wednesday, March 29 there was a collision at the intersection of Cabbage Tree Lane and the Princes Highway.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
