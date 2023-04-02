Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Fairy Meadow

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 2 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police on the scene in Fairy Meadow, where a woman has died after being struck by a car. Picture by Adam McLean.
Police on the scene in Fairy Meadow, where a woman has died after being struck by a car. Picture by Adam McLean.

A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on the Princes Highway at Fairy Meadow on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.