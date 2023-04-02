Police appeal for dash cam footage after pedestrian's death in Fairy Meadow

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward following the death of a pedestrian in Fairy Meadow on Sunday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 8.30am and found a woman suffering serious injuries, which were sustained when she was struck by a ute.
Paramedics treated the 66-year-old at the scene but despite their efforts, she died at the scene.
The 62-year-old male driver of the vehicle was taken to Wollongong Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
The crash occurred between Cabbage Tree Lane and Anama Street and the northbound lanes of the highway remained closed for a time as crash investigation officers examined the scene.
Anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage is urged to contact Wollongong police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
It is the second crash in the area in recent days.
On the morning of Wednesday, March 29 there was a collision at the intersection of Cabbage Tree Lane and the Princes Highway.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.