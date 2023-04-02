Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Fairy Meadow crash victim was on footpath, police confirm

Natalie Croxon
Nadine Morton
By Natalie Croxon, and Nadine Morton
Updated April 3 2023 - 7:49am, first published April 2 2023 - 10:49am
Police at the scene in Fairy Meadow, where a woman died on Sunday morning after being struck by a car. Pictures by Adam McLean
Police at the scene in Fairy Meadow, where a woman died on Sunday morning after being struck by a car. Pictures by Adam McLean

A pedestrian who was killed when struck by a ute in Fairy Meadow on Sunday was on the footpath at the time, police have confirmed.

