Illawarra residents demand refugee policy change as part of nationwide action

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 2 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:45pm
National Justice Project general manager Naomi Lai speaks at Sunday's rally in Wollongong. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.
National Justice Project general manager Naomi Lai speaks at Sunday's rally in Wollongong. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

More than 50 people have come together in Wollongong to call for permanent visas for refugees in Australia whose futures are in limbo, joining activists at 20 events across the country on Palm Sunday.

