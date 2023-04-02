More than 50 people have come together in Wollongong to call for permanent visas for refugees in Australia whose futures are in limbo, joining activists at 20 events across the country on Palm Sunday.
Refugee Action Collective Illawarra's Dr Margaret Perrott said refugees living in the country on temporary protections visas had no access to Medicare or social services, and their mental health was "always under attack" due to the uncertainty of their situation.
The federal government announced earlier this year that 19,000 people on temporary protection or safe haven enterprises visas could apply online for permanent visas from late March.
However, this is limited to refugees who entered Australia before Operation Sovereign Borders, which was introduced to stop the arrival of refugees by boat, began in 2013.
Advocates welcomed the scheme but said it still left about 12,000 refugees in limbo.
Activists at yesterday's event in Wollongong also demanded the federal government end offshore detention for refugees in Papua New Guinea and Nauru, where offshore immigration detention has been reauthorised.
Eric Zhang, a lawyer at charitable firm Human Rights for All, which acts for refugees in detention, told the crowd that a client - an Iraqi man who helped coalition forces during the Iraq War - called him and told him it was "unbearable".
He said he had seen children becoming suicidal after being placed in offshore detention, and his firm had clients who had been locked up for 12 years.
"People all over the world are going to come to Australia to seek asylum... it's a fundamental human right," Mr Zhang said.
"But we need to stop punishing them for seeking a very simple thing, and that is safety and a life without fear and persecution."
Naomi Lai, Illawarra resident and general manager of the National Justice Project, said she and her family had attended the Palm Sunday rally each year and each time, hoped it would be the last.
Ms Lai said the organisation was running two test cases in the Federal Court with the aim of establishing that the federal government owed a duty of care to refugees held offshore.
"Australia paid for their flights to Manus or Nauru. Australia paid for the detention centres... It was our taxpayers' money that kept these places running, and it still is," she said.
Julie Marlow was among those in attendance on Sunday.
"Our new federal government has not kept its promise on refugee and immigration policy," Ms Marlow said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
