Rising from the mist and rain, Bundanoon became Brigadoon for the day.
More than 5000 people attended the 43rd Bundanoon Highland Gathering in the village of Bundanoon on April 1, 2023, after COVID and floods cancelled the event in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The Chieftain of the Day was the 15th Earl of Loudoun Simon Abney-Hastings, who officially opened Brigadoon.
Also in attendance was Governor General David Hurley, his wife Linda Hurley, and the member for Hume Angus Taylor.
While the morning began with a drizzle of rain, the sun eventually made an appearance in the afternoon.
Bundanoon Highland Gathering president Peter Rocca said it was a lovely day.
"The crowd is happy," he said.
"It's been a brilliant transition, and it's a lovely day. Everyone is enjoying it.
"The hard work of the committee is being shown."
The 15th Earl of Loudoun Simon Abney-Hastings said the atmosphere was "perfect."
"It's been a Scottish atmosphere all over," he said.
"I'm proud as punch to be here."
Bundanoon Highland Gathering publicity officer, Alaistair Saunders said more than 5000 people had bought tickets online, with tickets also sold at the gate on the day.
"Brigadoon has once again risen from the mist," he said.
"I'm very proud to see the crowd... I think we've got between 5000 and 8000 people at the moment."
Making their Brigadoon debut was Robertson local and former NRL player Nathan Hindmarsh and former NRL player Brian Fletcher as they competed in a version of the Highland Games.
At one point, Fletcher's caber toss went sideways, while both men struggled with the lifting of the Bundanoon stones.
Hindmarsh said it was his first time at Brigadoon, while Fletcher remarked he enjoyed a bit of Haggis and Scottish Whiskey.
While the two men competed in their version of the Highland Games, on the other side of the oval, six men battled it out for the Australian Highland Heavy Weight Championship.
Terry Sparks was announced as the Brigadoon champion.
The last event of the day was the Lifting of the Bundanoon stones, where four men compete to lift large stones weighing 110kg to 165kg in the fastest time.
This year's winner was Sean Gillen.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news.
