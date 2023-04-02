A timeline for the completion of the new Wingecarribee Animal Shelter has been announced, following the recent progress in its upcoming construction.
Wingecarribee Shire Council announced on March 28 that it is seeking tenders from contractors to build the new shelter and State Emergency Services (SES) building in Moss Vale.
Friends of Wingecarribee Animal Shelter (FOWAS) President Deborah Barnes said the group was "thrilled" with the update, and the years of lobbying has paid off.
"We are excited the current council and administrator continue to commit to this project," she said.
"We never thought this day would come."
The building development application was approved in October, 2022 by the Regional Planning Panel, for the new building to include examination facilities, meeting rooms, indoor and outdoor pens and isolation and adoption compounds.
"It'll be a much nicer environment for the public to visit, for staff to work in and for volunteers," the FOWAS President said.
The new facility is due to be constructed on Bowman Road in Moss Vale, and its own parking facilities were also approved.
Ms Barnes said the council has "kept them in the loop" since late 2022 about the project, and volunteers and staff have met to learn more about future plans, and voice their opinions.
"We've been kept in the loop, we're not shut out of the process which is very refreshing," she said.
FOWAS would continue to offer support for items that are not covered under the statutory declarations such as a hydro bath, cattery and quarantine facilities.
Ms Barnes, who was a former volunteer at the shelter, said the new premises would offer more space for the animals.
Wingecarribee Shire Council's director of service and project delivery Karin Targa, said the team aimed to get a report to council for the May or June meeting to get it started.
"Getting this underway is a priority," she said.
Once the report is endorsed, tender will be awarded and construction will begin.
"The construction timeline is estimated at 12 months, weather permitting," she said.
