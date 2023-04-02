It took only 28 minutes for a shelf holding more 50 Prime Hydration drinks to empty out at Woolworths in Bowral.
It follows after a video was published of teenagers storming through a Woolworths store in Perth, that has since gone viral.
The drink, which comes in eight flavours, was created by American social media stars KSI and Logan Paul, who visited Australia recently to promote it.
Groups of primary school aged children ran up the aisle in the Southern Highlands shop on March 31, and grabbed a few bottles of the orange-flavoured drink at a time.
Some adults picked up a bottle, but it was mainly primary school students who stocked up.
The supermarket chain currently has a five-bottle purchase limit.
Another student said that students have fought over the drink at school, and another joked "we will camp out until we get more Prime".
Parent Andy Davies had not heard of the drink when he was shopping with his kids, and when he read the labels, he said his children would not have it.
"It's hideous," he said and when he learned more about it said it was merely a marketing ploy.
The hydration bottle says that it is "not suitable for children under 15 years of age, pregnant or lactating women", and not to drink more than one bottle per day.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
