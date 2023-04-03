Gareth Ward is awaiting a decision on whether his sexual assault trial will be split into two after an hours-long hearing on Monday.
The re-elected Kiama MP sat beside his lawyer Robert Foster at Sydney's Downing Centre court.
An application from Ward's side sought to separate charges on the indictment, based on the complainant's involved, who cannot be identified - potentially requiring a second trial.
Defence barrister David Campbell also argued the matter should be heard in the Nowra jurisdiction.
The Crown's position was that both alleged offences should be heard together in Sydney.
"If I did separate the trials the Crown would have to make a decision about which one it wants to run first," Judge John Pickering said.
Judge Pickering indicated it could be difficult to hold a trial in the Nowra District Court, depending on how long it is expected to last.
He adjourned the matter to Thursday, April 13 where he will hand down his decision on the severance of the trial and its venue.
Mr Ward is excused from appearing on that date.
On March 22 last year, Mr Ward was charged with three counts of indecent assault, one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of common assault.
Police allege he indecently assaulted a 17-year-old boy at Meroo Meadow in February 2013 and sexually assaulted a man in his mid-20s in Sydney in September 2015.
The Liberal-turned-independent MP entered pleas of not guilty at Nowra Local Court in August last year.
Mr Ward confirmed he would fight the five charges levelled against him when he was committed to stand trial at Nowra District Court on Tuesday, March 28 - the same day he took the lead in the NSW election against Labor rival Katelin McInerney.
He has remained on bail since the charges were laid and has continued to strenuously deny the allegations.
The allegations led to him being dumped from the Liberal Party, in 2021, and suspended from state parliament when he was charged last year.
Despite this, the longstanding MP maintained significant support running as an independent, describing his victory as "one for the history books".
"When it comes to elections, the people always get it right and it is with humility and honour that I look forward to continuing to work hard and get results for the people of our community as the local Member for Kiama," he said.
Premier Chris Minns pledged to refer him to parliament's privileges committee on Sunday.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
