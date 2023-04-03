Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

Wollongong's 'singing tradie' Tim Stevens to perform farewell concert at Illawarra Yacht Club before he jets off to Europe

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated April 3 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong's singing tradie Tim Stevens will perform a farewell concert at Illawarra Yacht Club this month before he jets off to Europe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.