Wollongong's singing tradie Tim Stevens will perform a farewell concert at Illawarra Yacht Club this month before he jets off to Europe.
Stevens, who shot to fame after stints on the 2018 season of The Voice Australia and last year's Australia's Got Talent (AGT), will perform one last show at Illawarra Yacht Club on April 29 before he flies to Europe, where he will spend six months.
The concert will also be an opportunity for Stevens to launch his new EP, Barcelona.
Stevens made headlines last year when a judge on AGT cut him off part way through a performance of Ed Sheeran's Perfect to ask if he could perform another song to better showcase his talents.
He went on to receive a standing ovation from David Walliams and earned a spot in the semi-finals. However he missed out on a place in the finals, which took place in November.
Not to be perturbed, the keen surfer and bricklayer by day is continuing to follow his dream of a full-time music career, and will head to Rhodes Island, Greece, to perform a Jersey Boys style show and his own gigs.
The blond Stevens is a keen guitarist and his musical style has been described as Ed Sheeran meets James Bay meets Bruno Mars.
Stevens has a massive social media following, with more than half a million followers across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, while his music videos have amassed more than 2 million views on his YouTube channel alone.
Details: Tim Stevens EP Launch and Farewell Concert, featuring some of Wollongong's finest musicians, Illawarra Yacht Club function room, Saturday, April 69, 6pm-9pm. Tickets are $30 for adults, children free. Click here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
